The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

EL stock opened at $252.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $307.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

