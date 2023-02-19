The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,046 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $32,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 158.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $252.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.54 and a 200-day moving average of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $307.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

