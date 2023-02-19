The GDL Fund (GDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 24th

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

The GDL Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The GDL Fund during the first quarter valued at $242,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The GDL Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The GDL Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.