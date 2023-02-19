The GDL Fund (GDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 24th

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
The GDL Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
