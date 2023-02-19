The Graph Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $200.55 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,589,672,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,817,836,253 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

