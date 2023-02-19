The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $26.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CL King dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,204 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,798,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.90. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

