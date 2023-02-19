The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $1,764,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Hershey by 210.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $240.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

