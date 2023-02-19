The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $41,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $185.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,712 shares of company stock worth $40,047,619. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

