Threshold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $98.32 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $428.95 million and approximately $98.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get Threshold alerts:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,495,771,925.995095 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04405142 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $83,360,534.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

