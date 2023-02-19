Thunder Brawl (THB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $494.91

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $494.91 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01340336 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $36.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

