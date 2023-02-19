Tieton Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,065.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

NATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

NATR opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $18.47.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

