TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.11.

NYSE:BLD opened at $198.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $232.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 13.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TopBuild by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in TopBuild by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

