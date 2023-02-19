Toscafund Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 491,079 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 491,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,669,000. Corebridge Financial comprises about 19.9% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRBG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,612,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,432,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,368,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,021,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,923,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBG opened at $20.82 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

