Toscafund Asset Management LLP Has $7.09 Million Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Toscafund Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,827 shares during the quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT accounts for 14.6% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Toscafund Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.98% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,378,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 363,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 346,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115,458 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 3.0 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.04 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

