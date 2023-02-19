Towle & Co Acquires 180 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Towle & Co boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Towle & Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after acquiring an additional 592,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.61. 3,380,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

