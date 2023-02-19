Towle & Co Acquires 480 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Towle & Co grew its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock worth $2,107,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

