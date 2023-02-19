Towle & Co Cuts Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Towle & Co trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 722,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,560 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home comprises about 2.8% of Towle & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Towle & Co’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 206,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 820,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 1,415,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

