Towle & Co Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Towle & Co grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Towle & Co’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Moon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,484. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $242.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.32%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also

