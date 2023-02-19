Towle & Co Purchases 180 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Towle & Co grew its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 39,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 33,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Price Performance

VRTV traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.15.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

