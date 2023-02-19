Towle & Co Purchases 319,830 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Towle & Co lifted its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,830 shares during the period. Dana comprises approximately 3.1% of Towle & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Towle & Co owned about 1.15% of Dana worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 19.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 932,632 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 38.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 206.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,450 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DAN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 2.40. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

Dana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Insider Transactions at Dana

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dana Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

