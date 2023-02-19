TraDAO Price Tops $0.27 (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TraDAO token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

