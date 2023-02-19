TravelCenters of America (TA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.
NASDAQ TA opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $84.60.
TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
