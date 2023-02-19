TravelCenters of America (TA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

TravelCenters of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TA opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $84.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

About TravelCenters of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

