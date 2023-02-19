Traxx One Day Trading Volume Tops $260,477.05 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Traxx has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and $260,477.05 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

