Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMQ. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.38.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.