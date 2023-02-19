Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Hold

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on F. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

