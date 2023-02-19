Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 647,955 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.