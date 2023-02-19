UBS Oconnor LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its holdings in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,473 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 1.30% of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,976,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Sculptor Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in gaming, leisure, location-based live sports and entertainment, hospitality, residential, digital infrastructure, logistics and healthcare businesses.

