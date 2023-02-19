UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,017,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 931,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,231,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 509,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 168.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

