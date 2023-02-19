UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,590 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 23.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 22.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 440,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 340.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 846,573 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

LCA opened at $10.09 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.