UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Stock Position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,610 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in VMG Consumer Acquisition were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 701,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 563,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,303,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMGA opened at $10.28 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

About VMG Consumer Acquisition

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

