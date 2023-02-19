UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Holdings in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,646 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Levere were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Levere during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Levere by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Levere during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levere during the 3rd quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Levere by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 450,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LVRA opened at $10.22 on Friday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

