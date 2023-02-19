UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 52,042 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 200,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

ETR opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

