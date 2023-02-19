UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chart Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.87.

Shares of GTLS opened at $132.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.10. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.68 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

