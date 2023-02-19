UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.69

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and traded as high as $41.71. UCB shares last traded at $41.59, with a volume of 7,471 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05.

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

