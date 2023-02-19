Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $7.50 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.72 billion and approximately $222.45 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.50 or 0.00029920 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00403077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013688 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000811 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00017243 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003922 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.06111094 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 613 active market(s) with $152,235,644.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

