United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

United States Cellular Price Performance

NYSE USM opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 345.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,207,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,877 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 157,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

