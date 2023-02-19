UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
UOL Group Stock Down 0.6 %
UOLGY stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. UOL Group has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.
UOL Group Company Profile
