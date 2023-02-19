Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Upexi from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.
Upexi Price Performance
NASDAQ:UPXI opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Upexi has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Upexi
Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upexi (UPXI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.