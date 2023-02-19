Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Upexi from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Upexi Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPXI opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Upexi has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Upexi

In related news, CEO Allan Marshall bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,512,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

