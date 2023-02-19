Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

