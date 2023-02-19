Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

