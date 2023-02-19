Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $79.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

