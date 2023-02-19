Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,816,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070,301 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 857,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after buying an additional 396,407 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet Trading Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

FTNT stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

