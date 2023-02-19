Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $305,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after purchasing an additional 272,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total transaction of $775,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,726 shares in the company, valued at $8,981,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total value of $775,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,981,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock worth $20,003,395 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $262.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.04 and a 200-day moving average of $226.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

