Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $318,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,696,000 after acquiring an additional 288,009 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Williams Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $31.26 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

