Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.