Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $478,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

