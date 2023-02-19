Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $543,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.2 %

MPC stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

