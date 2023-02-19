Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,937 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.