Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 28,119 Shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 27.4% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned 50.72% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $46,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter.

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SSPY opened at $67.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $71.27.

