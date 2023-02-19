Venus Trading 6% Higher This Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $6.20 or 0.00025357 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $92.46 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,924,103 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

