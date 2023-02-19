Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Vera Bradley Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.85. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Company Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
