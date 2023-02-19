Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.85. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

